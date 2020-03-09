Indiana individual with confirmed coronavirus traveled to North Carolina

(WBTV) - A person from Indiana who was tested for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) on March 8 was in North Carolina days earlier, according to health officials.
Officials say the person was in Durham and Wake County March 2-6.
The person is currently in isolation at his home in Indiana.
Durham County Department of Public Health and the Wake County Public Health Division are working to identify the person’s close contacts and where the person went to visit.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines close contact as being within approximately 6 feet of a person with a COVID-19 infection for a prolonged period of time of 10 minutes or longer.
Currently, there are two people in North Carolina who have tested positive coronavirus.
