Hornets taking preventative measures for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets are closely monitoring the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) and will be implementing additional actions.
Right now, the Hornets say that all of their events at the Spectrum Center will continue as scheduled.
Hornets Sports & Entertainment says they have been in regular communication with the local health officials, government agencies and the NBA and have been incorporating their recommendations.
The Hornets say they are implementing these procedures:
· Added additional cleaning staff for every Spectrum Center event, with a focus on cleaning and sanitizing various surfaces throughout the building
· Utilization of CDC recommended cleaning methods throughout the arena
· Identified high-traffic and high-touch areas that will receive increased frequency of deep cleaning and sanitizing efforts
· Antibacterial soap is available in all restrooms and hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the arena
· Posted CDC signage regarding proper hand washing and personal hygiene in various locations within the arena
· Provided additional training for all members of the cleaning staff
· Evaluation of our procedures by an external infectious disease expert
Guests attending events at Spectrum Center are urged to follow the recommendations of the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department and the CDC:
· Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
· If soap and water is not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing; dispose of tissue in the trash and wash your hands
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick
· Stay home when you are sick
If any guest is feeling ill – regardless of the symptoms – should not attend public events.
Hornets Sports & Entertainment will provide additional updates as necessary.
