Health officials confirm two cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, five possible cases

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed two cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, according to state health officials.
DHEC director Rick Toomey said one positive case was located in Charleston County and the other positive case was in Kershaw County.
According to DHEC officials, both cases are the two original presumptive cases that were announced last week involving an elderly woman in Kershaw County and a woman who had traveled overseas and returned to Charleston County.
During a Monday afternoon press conference, Gov. Henry McMaster along with state public officials also revealed a new possible case of coronavirus bringing the total to seven cases; two confirmed cases and five presumptive cases.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the new possible case is a man from Camden who had face-to-face contact with a presumptive case.
“He was evaluated at a health care facility,” Bell said."He is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home."
Bell said all patients who have been reported to the state as presumptive positive or confirmed positive are in stable condition and are all doing well.
McMaster reiterated that there was no cause for public harm or speculation regarding closing schools.
“Schools will remain open and state government offices in all 46 counties, will also and stay open,” McMaster said."South Carolinians should continue their normal daily routines and responsibilities is important to remember that each individual each of us is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene, that’s for our own benefit your own benefited out of the community."
Toomey said there have been a total of 31 test submissions with 24 having negative results.
Bell described the new possible case as being an older man who had direct contact with a previously announced presumptive case.
According to Bell, with new presumptive cases in Camden she believes there is now an indication of community spread in Camden, but says the state has been prepared for these circumstances.
“I want to reassure to reassure the public that DHEC has been preparing for the introduction of this virus in South Carolina for weeks,” Bell said."And we have planned prepared and tested our ability to respond to public health like the public health risks like COVA-19."
Bell said state health officials are identifying and connecting with people who could have been exposed.
