Elon faces Northeastern in CAA semis

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Maxime Boursiquot and Shaquille Walters have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Marcus Sheffield II has connected on 40.6 percent of the 170 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 36 over the last five games. He's also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.