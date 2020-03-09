Deputies searching for missing Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was last seen visiting a friend over the weekend.
Officials say 49-year-old Jonathan Edward Smith, of Newton Grove, was last seen on Sunday. He left the Quality Inn in Lincolnton around 1 p.m. then went into a building at New Vision Ministries to pick up his belongings.
Smith’s family and friends say they have not heard from him and do not know who he is with.
Smith is described as a white male, 5′10″ tall, around 210 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was driving a 1998 green and primer Ford Ranger with North Carolina registration FAV8503.
Anyone who sees Smith or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
