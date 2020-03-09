COVID-19 Coronavirus: How U.S. hospitals are preparing, and what leading health officials say about the virus

Dr. Tom Inglesby is director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. He is an internationally recognized authority on how to prepare for an epidemic. "‌I‌ ‌think‌ ‌this‌ ‌disease‌ ‌meets‌ ‌the‌ ‌definition‌ ‌of‌ ‌pandemic," Inglesby told LaPook. ‌"We‌ ‌have‌ ‌cases‌ ‌on‌ ‌all‌ ‌continents.‌" Late last month, President Trump cited one of Dr. Inglesby's reports on global pandemic preparedness. "The United States is now, we're rated number one," Mr. Trump said. "We're rated number one for being prepared." "I was surprised to see that report," Inglesby said about the president citing him. "I didn't know it was coming. And it is true that the U.S. when you-- when you measure capabilities up and down in public health, health care, surveillance, the U.S. is better prepared than any other country. But it's also true that the report says that no country is really prepared for a major pandemic. And that every country has work to do." Four months ago, to help expose weak spots in disaster preparedness, Dr. Inglesby gathered industry and government leaders from around the world for a simulation exercise. Attending were representatives who could be hard hit during a global pandemic. Industries like airlines and hotels and organizations like the World Bank and the United Nations. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control were also there, from both the U.S. and China. Remember, this was just a few weeks before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China.