5 common mistakes you might be making at the gas pump

Do you go on autopilot when you fuel up your car? You’re not alone - pumping gas isn’t exactly exciting, and you do it so often that it’s easy to fall into a routine and zone out while you’re standing there. However, there are some pretty common mistakes that you may be making while at the gas pump that can actually be dangerous. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is here to explain them and how to avoid making them altogether.
Don’t make these mistakes while filling up your N Charlotte Toyota
Mistake 1: Leaving your car running at the pump.
As soon as you pull into the gas pump, you should turn your car off and pocket your keys. You should never leave your N Charlotte Toyota running while you pump fuel! When your car is running, it creates both heat and static electricity… both of which can cause a fire. Don’t risk it!
Mistake 2: Using your phone at the pump.
Contrary to common belief, your cell phone will not cause a fire at the gas pump. It can, however, distract you big time. This leads to dangerous mistakes like overfilling the tank, spilling gas, and more! Put your cell phone away and focus on safely filling your car’s fuel tank when at the gas pump.
Mistake 3: Getting in and out of the car at the pump.
It may seem like a good idea to get in and out of your car at the gas pump, especially if the weather is wet or cold. However, it’s not - getting in and out of your N Charlotte Toyota actually builds a static charge on your body, which means you can start a fire when you grab for the fuel nozzle if the charge hits the gas or gas fumes. Stick it out outside of your car!
Mistake 4: “Topping off” the fuel tank.
Have you ever “topped off” the fuel tank to get your money’s worth or better fuel efficiency? This is when you fill the tank even past the point of the “click” (which is the auto-shutoff valve). You’re not alone, but you are making a mistake. Auto shutoff valves exist because gasoline expands inside your car’s fuel tank and it needs somewhere to go. If you overfill the tank, it has no space to expand and you can end up with a fuel leak inside your N Charlotte Toyota.
Mistake 5: Not locking your car while at the pump.
Always lock your car at the gas pump, even if you’re standing on the other side of the car. Thieves find it very easy to sneak inside of an unlocked door or rolled down window to steal your belongings or worse, your car. Lock up, roll up or crack your windows, and be sure you have your keys in your pocket when you exit your N Charlotte Toyota.
