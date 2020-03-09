CMS waives makeup day for Feb. 21 school closing. A teacher workday will remain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will not have a makeup day for Feb. 21, when the district closed due to snow.
Superintendent Earnest Winston waived the makeup day, meaning March 27 will continue to be a teacher workday, the district said in a statement. Each school year, the superintendent has the power to waive up to four instructional days due to severe weather or other emergencies, the district said.
All district schools were closed Feb. 21, after snow in Mecklenburg County raised concerns about road safety.
The snow was the second severe weather closure for the district this year. Earlier in February, the district closed schools after a storm led to downed trees and power outages at multiple campuses. The district did not waive the makeup day for the earlier storm.
