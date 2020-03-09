Clemson University monitoring possible coronavirus case, person in self-quarantine

CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials at Clemson University in South Carolina say they are actively monitoring a possible case of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The individual, a non-student, is under self-quarantine at an off-campus residence, college officials said in an alert on their website. The campus is working with the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control (DHEC) and will notify the campus community when test results come back, the alert states.
Clemson University recently announced that it is requiring all students studying abroad to return to the United States and suspending all overseas programs in the wake of the coronavirus threat.
The news about the person being monitored comes just hours after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced that a seventh person had tested presumptive positive for the virus in the state. The university called back around 100 students who were in already-affected countries, like Italy.
DHEC director Rick Toomey said one positive case was located in Charleston County and the other positive case was in Kershaw County.
Officials also said Monday that one person who tested positive for the virus in South Carolina had returned to the U.S. from Italy through Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
There have been two presumptive positive cases in North Carolina, neither of which were in Mecklenburg County.
