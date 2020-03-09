City of Concord seeks input on second phase of development ordinance updates

For consideration of comments by the Planning and Zoning Commission, citizens should submit comments by March 13. For consideration of comments by City Council, citizens should submit comments by April 1. Citizens are also welcome to make comments directly to City Council on April 9 at 6:00 p.m., which is the anticipated public hearing date. The Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 35 Cabarrus Ave. W.