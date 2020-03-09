City of Concord seeks input on second phase of development ordinance updates

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The second phase of revisions to the City of Concord's Development Ordinance is now available for public review and input at concordnc.gov/CDO-Rewrite.
The Concord Development Ordinance is the principal document that governs development within the City: it establishes dimensional standards, zoning districts, permissible uses, review processes, and building form, as well as provisions for stormwater, floodplain management, and stream buffers.
The adoption of the City of Concord’s 2030 Land Use Plan highlighted the need for revisions to the development ordinance, which has been amended numerous times since its initial adoption in the year 2000. A Planning Technical Team comprised of City elected officials, appointed officials, and staff is guiding the work of consultants Tindale Oliver and Michael Lauer Planning.
The Planning and Zoning Commission and then City Council are considering three phases of ordinance revisions throughout the update process. The first phase updates were adopted by City Council in December 2019 (Use Table and Supplemental Standards) and January 2020 (Conservation Subdivision).
The second phase of proposed revisions includes development requirements for townhomes, enhanced multifamily design standards, clarifications on site improvement requirements for redevelopment, the addition of industrial design standards, and simplification of low impact development approvals. This section is now available for public review and input at concordnc.gov/CDO-Rewrite.
For consideration of comments by the Planning and Zoning Commission, citizens should submit comments by March 13. For consideration of comments by City Council, citizens should submit comments by April 1. Citizens are also welcome to make comments directly to City Council on April 9 at 6:00 p.m., which is the anticipated public hearing date. The Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 35 Cabarrus Ave. W.
Staff is available to address neighborhood meetings concerning the project. Please contact the Planning Department at 704-920-5152 or planning@concordnc.gov.
