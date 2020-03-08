Winthrop to 11th NCAA Tournament with 76-68 win over Hampton

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Winthrop is going back to where it almost always used to go — the NCAA tournament.
Freshman DJ Burns scores 16 points, 12 of them in a critical second half stretch, to lead the Eagles to a 76-68 win over Hampton on Sunday in the Big South Tournament title game.
It is Winthrop’s 11th tournament appearance — all since 1999 — but only the Eagles second in the past 10 seasons.
Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow, the nation’s third leading scorer at 25 points a game, was held to 18.
He scored 36 in the Pirates semifinal win over top seeded Radford.
