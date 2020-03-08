VDH to provide updates on two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia

“We are carefully monitoring the case of the coronavirus announced in Virginia today and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the Commonwealth is getting the federal support it needs to respond. This week, we voted to pass a bipartisan emergency funding bill that directs needed resources to Virginia and other states – including funding for diagnostic testing, vaccine development, and additional resources for responders who are combating this outbreak. We will be staying in close touch with state officials on the frontlines, and we are prepared to act if it is determined that additional federal resources are needed to respond to the spread of this virus. We encourage all Virginians to check the Virginia Department of Health website for valuable updates and information on COVID-19 and heed the calls of public health professionals to protect against its spread.”