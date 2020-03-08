Two Kershaw County students possibly exposed to coronavirus in self-isolation

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County School District has announced that two students were interning at the Emergency Room when the patient with possible Coronavirus was admitted.
Officials say the students, one from North Central High School and one from Camden High School, did not have direct contact with the patient.
KCSD says they were advised that the students would not be able to transmit the disease for several days. However, they have asked the families of the students to self-isolate just as a precaution next week.
This is in line with Kershaw Health’s standard operating procedures for their employees.
The patient is an adult female who is in her 80s. She has been hospitalized and is also in isolation. She has been transferred from Kershaw County to a Prisma Health Richland Hospital in the Midlands.
So far, DHEC has tested 10 people for coronavirus. That includes the two cases that were tested on Friday. Officials said the remaining tests are negative.
Eighteen people are being monitored for symptoms of the virus at this time. DHEC also said no additional precautions are being recommended for the public at this time.
Anyone with concerns about their health, or who believes they are showing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is urged to call their healthcare provider.
People with general questions about coronavirus should call the DHEC Care Line at 855-472-3432. The line is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Callers are urged to be patient as call volumes are high.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.