Sunny and pleasant Sunday; rain chances return next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, we turn our clocks ahead one hour, as we go back to Daylight Saving Time.
Saturday evening sunset was at 6:25 p.m., yet Sunday’s sunset will be at 7:26 p.m., meaning that we will enjoy daylight more into the evening hours.
Clear skies and cold temperatures develop overnight into Sunday morning with low temperatures in the lower 20s for the mountains and upper 20s for the piedmont. Sunday will feature sunny skies and pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the 60s.
Milder temperatures are on the way for the work week with high temperatures generally in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
Monday is expected to be dry, yet scattered rain showers will be possible from Tuesday into next weekend.
Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
