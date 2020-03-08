Publix joins retailers limiting their sales in response to coronavirus buying frenzy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Publix has placed limits on the number of cleaning and sanitizing products customers can buy amid coronavirus concerns.
The retailer says it’s joined other major grocery chains in placing limits on some of the items commonly purchased during a buying frenzy that has swept the country as fears of coronavirus grow.
More than 435 people in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19 and 19 have died as of Sunday.
As case counts continue to climb and more states report their first cases, shoppers are stocking up on sanitizing and cleaning supplies, leaving some store shelves bare.
In response to the demand increase, Publix has instituted purchasing limits on some items, Maria Brous, a spokesperson for the company, told McClatchy News on Sunday. Customers will be limited to two of each.
The items include:
▪ Hand soap
▪ Hand sanitizer
▪ Rubbing alcohol
▪ Face masks
▪ Gloves
▪ Disinfectant wipes and sprays
▪ Tissues
▪ Cups, plates and eating utensils
▪ Bleach
Other major retailers already have similar restrictions in place.
Wegmans said last week it’s limiting the purchase of “hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, alcohol wipes/prep pads & hydrogen peroxide” to three per order, McClatchy News reported.
Kroger and the grocery chains it owns are limiting the number of sanitation and “cold and flu-related” products to five per order.
Home Depot has limited the number of face masks customers can buy online, CNN reports.
Health officials have emphasized that people who are not infected with COVID-19 should not wear face masks. Only those who have the virus should wear them to prevent its spread.
