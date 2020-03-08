Police looking for missing 77-year-old Charlotte man with health condition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who has a health condition that puts his safety in jeopardy.
Police say Joseph C. Brown was last seen around midnight Sunday on Kestrel Court in north Charlotte.
He was possibly wearing a black jacket with his name on it, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt underneath with black dress pants and is possibly wearing an Army hat.
Brown is described as a black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
