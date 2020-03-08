Police investigating shooting in west Charlotte

CMPD investigates a shooting at the intersection of Freedom Drive and Ashley Road on Sunday. (Source: Jay Boyd)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 8, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 12:48 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A person was shot at a busy Charlotte intersection Sunday.

Police responded to the intersection of Freedom Drive and Ashley Road, right outside a Wendy’s restaurant. Medic said they transported someone to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers taped off the area around two cars. More than a dozen evidence markers were scattered around one of the vehicles.

No further information was released.

