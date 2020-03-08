Police investigating shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A person was shot at a busy Charlotte intersection Sunday.
Police responded to the intersection of Freedom Drive and Ashley Road, right outside a Wendy’s restaurant. Medic said they transported someone to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers taped off the area around two cars. More than a dozen evidence markers were scattered around one of the vehicles.
No further information was released.
