Mild and dry for Monday; rain chances return by Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and cold temperatures develop tonight with overnight low temperatures in the 30s by Monday morning.
Monday will start off mostly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon.
The full “worm” moon is Monday night, yet extra clouds may prevent you from seeing much of the moon.
Cool mornings and mild afternoons will continue for the rest of the work week with isolated to widely scattered rain showers possible Tuesday into the weekend.
Morning low temperatures will be in the lower 50s with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees Tuesday through Friday.
The weekend will feature more seasonably cool temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, and the chance for a few lingering rain showers.
The spring equinox is officially set for 11:49 p.m. on March 19.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
