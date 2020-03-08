Italy announces quarantine affecting quarter of population

By Joe McDonald and Angela Charlton | March 8, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated March 8 at 9:56 AM

(AP) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that the entire region of Lombardy and a number of provinces in other regions have been put under lockdown as the coronavirus continued to spread throughout the country.

After midnight Sunday, Conte signed a decree that imposes the new restrictions.

The entry and exit to and from these areas will be allowed only in exceptional cases. The new measures will apply to about a quarter of the Italian population and will be in force at least until April 3.

