Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 12 Duke beat rival North Carolina 89-76 in the regular-season finale. Graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark for the Blue Devils by matching career highs with 13 points and six rebounds. He also blocked a career-best four shots. Garrison Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels. Freshman big man Armando Bacot added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Star freshman point guard Cole Anthony had just nine points for the Tar Heels.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 24 points and the fast-starting Charlotte Hornets beat the slumping Houston Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night. The Hornets roared ahead 20-0 in the first 6 1/2 minutes. The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions. Houston twice closed within three in the second quarter and within five in the third quarter. The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12. James Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th career triple-double and fourth this season. He also had 10 of Houston's 21 turnovers.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored 1:36 into overtime period to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders. The Hurricanes stopped a four-game losing skid and sent the Islanders to their sixth loss in a row. The winning goal came with the Hurricanes on the power play. Trocheck was able to bat the puck out of the air and past Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss. The goal was confirmed after a lengthy review by the officials.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had a career-high 21 points off four 3-pointers to lift No. 1 South Carolina to its 25th straight victory, reaching the SEC Tournament finals with a 90-64 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday night. It's the fifth time in the past six tournaments the Gamecocks will play for a title. They won an SEC record four straight from 2015 through 2018. Freshman Aliyah Boston had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Gamecocks, her 13th double double of the season. Amber Ramirez led Arkansas with 18 points and six 3-pointers.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Stumpe scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help seventh-seeded Wofford pull away to eliminate No. 2 seed Furman 77-68 in a Southern Conference tournament quarterfinal. Chevez Goodwin scored 19 points to lead the Terriers. Storm Murphy added 15 points. Mike Bothwell scored 18 points for Furman. Stumpe made four of his five 3-pointers during a 20-5 run as Wofford built its largest lead of the game, 60-48 with 6:19 remaining. Wofford will play sixth-seeded Chattanooga in a semifinal.
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR's semifinal race in Phoenix last fall was a bit of a snooze. The racing wasn't very compelling because it was so hard to pass, and it was a big reason the sport decided to shake up its rules package for short tracks in an effort to get a little more excitement. The new rules debut on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Clint Bowyer said it was hard to tell much difference in early runs, but said there might be more “chaos” when the racing begins. The one-mile Phoenix Raceway will also be home to the Cup's championship round in November.