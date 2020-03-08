Dry end to the weekend but more unsettled weather ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure continuing to be in place, we won’t have to deal with rain for the rest of the weekend. Highs will be a little warmer than yesterday as we make it to the mid 60s. Monday will be even milder and in the upper 60s.
More unsettled weather will be in place for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers each day but no need for a First Alert at this point. Highs will be close to 70 degrees each day.
The rain chance will step down a little more for Thursday and Friday. We will have only a 20 percent chance. Highs will still be close to 70 degrees.
Enjoy your Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.