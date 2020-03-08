Daylight Saving Time returns, how springing forward can affect your health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A reminder you that it’s that time of year to set your clocks forward. Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday morning. On Sunday at 2:00 a.m., the time will advance instantly, but it will take longer for our body clocks to adjust.
Losing one hour may not seem like much, but that small change can be a big deal for your health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many people aren’t getting enough sleep to begin with. The additional sleep shortage can lead to deadly consequences.
The Monday after the time shift is linked to an increase in car crashes. That’s according to a Stanford University study which looked at two decades of data.
Also, adults who miss out on even one hour of sleep a day are more likely to report health problems compared to those who get 7 or 8 hours of sleep.
“Heart attacks occur at a higher rate during that Monday morning and also throughout that week, blood pressure goes up,” Phyllis Zee from Northwestern University said. “There are also safety consequences such as car accidents, especially deadly car accidents, occur at a higher rate.”
So what should you do? Try eating dinner an hour earlier. The obvious is going to bed early and make sure you dim lights and put away any cell phones or other devices with screens. The same tips apply to kids.
Multiple states have legislation in various stages to ditch the switch. But for now, only Arizona and Hawaii don’t participate in Daylight Saving Time.
While you are changing your clocks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends changing batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors as well.
