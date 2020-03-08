CMPD investigates deadly hit-and-run crash in West Charlotte

One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in West Charlotte. (Source: WBTV)
By Kristi O'Connor | March 8, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT - Updated March 8 at 7:19 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning in West Charlotte.

Police say just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, they responded to the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Donald Ross Road. They say a man was pronounced dead on scene. They say the driver of the second vehicle involved left the scene.

Police shut down a portion of Wilkinson Boulevard for the investigation. The road is closed between Ashley Road and Old Steele Creek Road. Alternate Routes for drivers include I-85 and West Boulevard.

This story will be updated with more developments as soon as they become available.

