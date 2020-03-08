CMPD investigates deadly hit-and-run crash in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning in West Charlotte.
Police say just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, they responded to the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Donald Ross Road. They say a man was pronounced dead on scene. They say the driver of the second vehicle involved left the scene.
Police shut down a portion of Wilkinson Boulevard for the investigation. The road is closed between Ashley Road and Old Steele Creek Road. Alternate Routes for drivers include I-85 and West Boulevard.
This story will be updated with more developments as soon as they become available.
