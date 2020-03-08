American Airlines, Charlotte airport announce plans to protect against the coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - American Airlines and Charlotte airport officials are taking steps to reduce the risk of the coronavirus on planes, in the terminal and on airport shuttle buses.
Charlotte Douglas International is the country’s sixth-busiest airport with 50.2 million customers in 2019, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.
As the dominant carrier at Charlotte Douglas International, American operates just more than 700 daily flights out of the airport, with 149 destinations in 25 countries from Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.
American Airlines said in a statement last week that it remains “in close contact with U.S. and international authorities, as well as public health officials,” regarding coronavirus.
The airline said its cleaning procedures have always met or exceeded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We have a strong, structured cleaning regimen and our aircraft are cleaned each day at key touchpoints on their journeys with an EPA-approved disinfectant,” according to the statement. “International flights and aircraft with additional time on the ground receive a detailed 30-point cleaning package each day.”
All of its planes also regularly undergo a “deep cleaning procedure,” American Airlines officials said, and most flights have HEPA filters that completely change the air once every two to four minutes.
Yet, in light of the coronavirus, the airline said it is going a step further with even more thorough cleaning of tray tables, armrests and other hard surfaces on its planes each day.
The airline also is providing hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes for crew members on all flights across the Pacific Ocean and to Italy and will soon do so on all of its flights, officials said.
CLT airport officials announced Friday that each night, workers conduct a “full deep cleaning” of the terminal public areas. Housekeeping staff “clean up and wipe down public areas during primary operating hours,” officials posted on the airport website.
“The cleanings include thorough wipe downs of seating, handrails, elevators and other touch points,” according to the announcement.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport workers also perform electrostatic cleaning of restrooms in the terminal overnight daily and routine restroom cleaning during primary operating hours, officials said.
Electrostatic cleaning involves applying an electric charge to a cleaner or disinfectant to ensure it fully covers a surface.
All airport restrooms have multiple soap dispensers and handwashing areas. Health experts have advised the public to wash their hands frequently to help prevent the coronavirus and other viruses.
Airport concessionaires also conduct routine daily cleanings of their areas, and airport workers also have begun nightly deep cleaning of shuttle buses in response to the coronavirus, officials said.
“We are reviewing additional efforts and are prepared to implement them if, and when needed,” according to the airport announcement.