Wife, son visit virus victim at US nursing home

(Associated Press) - Charlie Campbell brought his elderly mother to visit his father, and her husband, Gene Campbell, who lives at the suburban Seattle nursing home that became ground zero for coronavirus deaths in the U.S.
"He looks and feels fine. He does have a cough. And according to the doctor I just spoke with, his temperature is starting to go up," Campbell said.
Campbell says he and his mother Dorothy Campbell had to talk to Gene on a phone and he looked at them through a window.
"He sometimes doesn't understand why they're not together. And so yeah, any time any contact he has with her, even through a window is good," Campbell said.
Campbell says his father now is going to be moved to Swedish Medical Center, a local hospital, to be tested for the coronavirus and for further treatment.
"He was originally admitted to Evergreen Hospital with a stroke and he may have picked it up there or he may have picked it up from his former roommate here."
In the days before the Life Care Center nursing home became the epicenter for coronavirus deaths in the U.S., there were few signs it was girding against an illness spreading rapidly around the world.
Campbell says he has empathy for the health care workers at the nursing facility.
"This job is under normal circumstances is a hard job. And to have to be faced with, you know, possibly getting an infection yourself, getting the coronavirus yourself and then having to care for people who are infected. It's a very big deal. It's very difficult," he said.
Several people who visited Life Care Center over the past few weeks told The Associated Press that they didn't notice any unusual precautions and weren't asked about their health.
Visitors came in as they always did.
Staffers only recently began wearing masks. And events went on as planned, including a Mardi Gras party three days before officials announced the first of at least 10 deaths linked to the facility.
