Warming trend starts this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just last night it was snowing in the mountains and now we are looking ahead to 70s in the week ahead!
Today will bring plenty of sun and highs in the mid 50s. It won’t be as windy as yesterday, but temperatures will be similar. Sunday will take us back to the mid 60s for highs. Rain shouldn’t be a problem either weekend day.
As we move into the new week, it will get even warmer. Highs will hover close to 70 degrees each afternoon. Lows will mainly be in the mid 50s. Monday should remain dry, but the rest of the week will be unsettled. As of now, no day looks like a wash-out but there is about a 30 percent chance of a shower each day, Tuesday through Friday.
Don’t forget, we spring forward tonight! Then it will feel more like spring all next week.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.