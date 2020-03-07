Sunny weekend signals a warmer week!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hard to imagine that headline is real after watching the blizzard-like video we’ve been seeing from the ski resorts in our North Carolina mountains during the day on Friday.
But by the time daybreak hits on Saturday, the sun will be arriving for all of the 22 counties that we cover in western NC. And a stark warming trend is right behind it.
Highs around Charlotte Saturday will be in the upper 50s Saturday, mid 60s Sunday and then around 70 for a big chunk of next week.
Hit and miss showers will return by midweek next week, but at this point I’m not seeing any washouts.
Enjoy your weekend and keep it safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
