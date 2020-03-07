Report: Tennessee hospital waiving medical bills for tornado victims

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (FOX19) - The Cookeville Regional Medical Center says it will not bill patients injured in the storms that tore through Tennessee last week, according to the Cookeville-based Herald-Citizen.
The Herald-Citizen reports the hospital will bill the insurance companies of 82 patients injured in the storms, but that it will write off the patients’ portions of their costs.
“We’re going to bill the insurance and accept the insurance payment as payment in full,” CFO Steve Ramey told the Herald-Citizen. “None of the patients will get a bill from us.”
Ramey adds patients might still be billed for the ambulance ride, from independent physicians and from other hospitals if they were transferred, but says if patients receive a bill from Cookeville Regional Medical Center, they can notify the business office and it will be removed, according to the Herald-Citizen.
The National Weather Service in Nashville says at least seven tornadoes hit middle Tennessee during the storms, killing 24 people and causing massive damage, the AP reports.
One of the tornadoes reportedly had peak winds of 165 miles per hour and carved a 60-mile path across Nashville and Wilson counties.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.