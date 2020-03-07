Remembering Bloody Sunday: 55 years later

Georgia congressman John Lewis brought his personal reflections back to Selma 55 years later.
“Selma is a different place. America is a different place,” he said.
Lewis was among those injured in Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.
“I was hit in the head by a state trooper,” the congressman remembers.
“The only thing I could recall when I fell to the ground, I felt like I was going to die. I thought I saw death.
However, in 2015 he delivered a historic moment.
"If someone had told me maybe were crossing this bridge that one day I would be back here, introducing the first African American president, I’m going to say you’re crazy. You have in your mind you don’t know what you’re talking about,”
That was his introduction to President Barack Obama.
Mr. Obama said, “We gather here to honor the courage of ordinary Americans willing to endure Billy clubs and the chastening rod, tear gas, and the trampling hoofs men and women who despite the gush of blood and splintered bones, would stay true to their North star and keep marching towards justice.”
Bludgeoning justice was routinely served up by former Sheriff Jim Clark who called demonstrators at the Edmund Pettus Bridge anything but peaceful.
They all fell out in the ground and pulled out straight razors, knives, broken bottles, and to attract the troopers,” Clark recalled in 2005 interview.
Joanne Bland still hears the cries of desperation.
“It was and screaming and people were just laying there were like they were dead bleeding and not moving,” she said.
Bland’s sister Lynda Lowery was rocked by the brute force of a lawmen’s Billy club.
“I always received seven stitches over my right eye,” she explained.” I still have the scar. I received 28 stitches in the back of my head. I have a knot back there now.
Answering Dr. King’s call of coming to Selma was Reverend Clark Olsen of California.
“I decided to go,” Olsen said. “I told my wife and my four-year-old daughter that surely, I was going to be safe.”
He wasn’t.
“Men came across the street at us yelling at us.”
After the second march billed as turnaround Tuesday, Olsen and two fellow pastors from his Unitarian Universalist denomination, Orloff Miller and James Reeb, met for a bite to eat.
“One was carrying a club and swung the club at Jim’s head. And, uh, I was, I turned and saw it swung and then I ran,” Olsen said. “Orloff Miller fell to the ground with a prayer for protection position and, and then they left.”
Reeb died two days later.
His daughter Ann Reeb remains grateful for President Johnson’s phone call.
“The president did respond and, and responded to him, our family. And I just want to, for me, that’s, that spoke of what was going on, the inequity of life,” Ann Reeb remembers.
13 days earlier, Jimmy Lee Jackson was killed by an Alabama State Trooper, while protecting his mother at a voting rights rally.
Bullets have defaced his grave, and gun violence took the life of another voting rights supporter.
Mary Liuzzo’s mother Viola Liuzzo was fatally shot hours after the third march from Selma was completed at the state capitol in Montgomery.
Mary Liuzzo said, “It’s become worth it to lose our mom… It makes me proud and it makes me grateful and it makes everything that we’ve gone through.”
Lewis today’s faces a battle pancreatic cancer, and shared his fight with admirers near the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
“I’m not gonna give up. I’m not gonna give in, “ Lewis told the crowd.
“We need your prayers now more than ever before.”
