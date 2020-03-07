Local health officials talk about the coronavirus and RNC 2020

CHARLOTTE,NC (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials are keeping an eye on the coronavirus especially since Charlotte is preparing for the RNC. The political event is not until August but the virus is on the minds of local health officials now. They are waiting for their marching orders to know how to proceed.
“We’re just having to be prepared and ready to respond if something should happen,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said. “So far we haven’t had any guidance from the CDC or the state around events or social distancing.”
Harris says her team has been preparing for the RNC for the past year. Now added to the mix - preparing for the coronavirus.
“We have multiple scenarios with trigger points,” Harris said. “So if this should happen at this point with these numbers - this is what we would do. There are any number of scenarios that we would on a regular basis to make sure we have things in place, resources in place and partners in place to respond in the appropriate way.”
Some local events have been cancelled because of the virus but will the virus still be a threat when the RNC comes to town?
“We hope that it reacts in the same way that other viruses do,” Harris said. “That as the weather warms up - it slows down. It’ll probably pick back up in the fall, but we don’t know that because this is a new situation for us so we have to be prepared regardless.”
The RNC Host Committee Communications Director Jill Kay says she is waiting to hear from the administration and the committee of arrangements about next steps.
“Of course the health and safety of the attendees and the residents of Charlotte are always first and foremost.” RNC Host Committee Director of Communications Jill Kay said.
Kay says officials are vigilant about staying up to date with this virus and to give out information to calm fears.
“Just pay attention,” Kay said. “Just use common sense, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly - it’s the best way to fight it.”
Harris says while we wait to see what happens with the RNC and what the virus will look like in August - people should take this seriously and act appropriately.
“There is no need to panic at this point,” Harris said. “What we are seeing is that 80% of the cases are mild. We know who is most at risk - that’s our elderly and those who have underlying health conditions.”
