Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

North Carolina has 2nd person test positive for coronavirus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say a second person has tested positive for coronavirus in a case unrelated to the first one. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release Friday saying that the person tested positive for COVID-19, the strain causing the fast-moving illness. The state test will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state health officials say the person is in isolation at home and is doing well. They say the Chatham County man had traveled last month to an area of Italy that has an outbreak.
Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is shaking up White House leadership, replacing his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with Republican Rep. Mark Meadows. Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets. The long-rumored move comes as Trump has been surrounding himself with loyalists as he prepares for a tough reelection bid. But the timing — as the Trump administration was already facing criticism over its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak — threatened to exacerbate concerns about the government's ability to protect the nation. Meadows will be fourth chief of staff in as many years.
Lawsuit accuses ex-counselor of grooming boys for abuse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven men have filed a civil lawsuit against a former YMCA counselor and a branch over allegations that he sexually abused them and that the branch failed to properly supervise him. News sources report the lawsuit was filed last month in Forsyth County Superior Court on behalf of seven men, two of them brothers, who said they were abused by Michael Todd Pegram in the 1990s and early 2000s. The N.C. Department of Public Safety says Pegram pleaded guilty to first-degree sex offense and indecent liberties with a child last year and is serving a 30-year prison sentence at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville,
North Carolina firefighter hospitalized after car hits her
AURORA, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a firefighter was hospitalized after she was hit by a car. WITN reports Pamlico County firefighter Maegan Speciale was setting up a road block Thursday night on N.C. Highway 306 while assisting with a fire. Patrol Sgt. Kevin Respass says a motorist tried to steer clear of a fire truck when she hit Speciale. The firefighter was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where she is listed in critical condition. Respass says an investigation into the accident is continuing and that no charges have been filed so far.
Four federal correctional officers indicted in inmate deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four federal correctional officers have been indicted by a grand jury for making false statements about three unrelated inmate deaths at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 41-year-old Tyler Robison, 31-year-old Adam Cockerham, 54-year-old Lonnie Faircloth and 37-year-old Eric Stephenson were each indicted on a single count of making a false statement. Robison, Cockerham and Stephenson are accused of making false entries on forms saying they had completed rounds in an inmate housing unit when they had not. Faircloth is also accused of making a false statement to an Office of Inspector General agent.
AP sources: Inmate fatally beaten at US prison in Illinois
WASHINGTON (AP) — An inmate was killed Thursday after being beaten inside a high-security federal prison in Illinois. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. The Thursday death at the prison known as USP Thomson is the latest serious security issue for the federal Bureau of Prisons, which has been plagued by chronic violence, serious misconduct and persistent staffing shortages. It once again raises questions about whether officials at the embattled Justice Department agency can adequately protect the safety of the more than 170,000 federal inmates across the U.S.
Police: Infant found dead at North Carolina motel
EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating what happened to an infant who was found dead at a motel. The Eden Police Department said in a statement Thursday that it received an emergency call about an unresponsive baby at the Eden Inn around 11:00 a.m. Lt. Chuck Gallaher said that when officers and Rockingham County EMS responders arrived at the motel, they found the child dead. The department hasn't said who placed the 911 call, or whether foul play is suspected in the death. Authorities are continuing to investigate. Eden is about 35 miles from Greensboro near the Virginia border.
Two charged for brawling at high school basketball game
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charged a man and a woman in connection with a fight that led to the suspension of a high school basketball playoff game. News sources report Creedmoor police filed a disorderly conduct charge against 20-year-old Tyrell Thorpe of Creedmoor, and charges of disorderly conduct and resisting, obstructing, and delaying a public officer against 26-year-old Bria Pass of Reidsville. Play in the game between South Granville and Reidsville was suspended with 19.1 seconds left to play, and the final moments were to be completed Thursday night.