Health officials investigating 2 presumptive cases of coronavirus in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF/WBTV) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to discuss two presumptive cases of coronavirus in South Carolina on Saturday.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Friday that they are investigating the two possible cases. Officials said one case is located in Kershaw County and the other is in Charleston County.
According to DHEC, the patient in Kershaw County is an elderly female who has been hospitalized and is in isolation.
The second patient is an adult female who recently traveled to France and Italy, officials said. The patient did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.
Officials said the cases are not linked.
McMaster will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. Saturday at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.
“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm. DHEC is working with the CDC on confirmation for these cases. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources," McMaster said in a statement.
This comes after North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee officials announced that patients in those states tested positive for the virus.
It has killed more than 3,000 people in China and spread to other parts of the world. In the United States, 11 people have died from the coronavirus.
The virus can spread easily and spreads from person-to-person through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
The illness has caused fear worldwide and has even caused the U.S. stock market to plummet because of uncertainty over how much damage the outbreak will do to the global economy.
The Senate passed an $8.3 billion measure on Thursday to help tackle the coronavirus oubreak in hopes of reassuring the fearful public and accelerating the government’s response.
