Former N. Charleston pastor accused of sexually abusing minor will serve no jail time

Former N. Charleston pastor accused of sexually abusing minor will serve no jail time
Karey Montrel Heyward was accused of performing lewd acts on a child inside a North Charleston home from 2012 through 2015. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 6, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 9:53 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former North Charleston pastor accused of sexually abusing a minor will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Karey Montrel Heyward was accused of performing lewd acts on a child inside a North Charleston home from 2012 through 2015.

He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in July of 2019. At the time, he was lead pastor at Eternity Church in North Charleston.

On Thursday, Heyward pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.

The judge sentenced him to three years in prison suspended with 18 months probation and a $500 fine.

Heyward will not have to register as a sex offender, nor will sex offender conditions of probation apply.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.