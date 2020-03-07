CMS responds to complaints that schools have not been restocking sanitizer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amid two positive tests for the noval coronavirus (COVID-19) in North Carolina, several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and parents have complained that schools have been running out and not restocking soap or sanitizer.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a response on Twitter: “We are constantly working to ensure every student has adequate access to cleaning supplies. As student wash their hands more often, we will continue to restock soap supplies to ensure student safety.”
The response continues, “We have informed our Operations team, and our custodial staff will be addressing this matter promptly. Thank you for reaching out and making us aware.”
