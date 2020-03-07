Charlotte organization provides homeless veterans with goods, clothing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ray Robinson lives in a veteran’s group home in north Charlotte.
Despite serving in the United States Marine Corps, he doesn’t have a stable place to live.
Robinson learned of an organization that would give away goods and clothing to homeless military veterans.
A New Page for Vets, an organization that caters to veterans, offered homeless veterans an opportunity to shop for those items for free.
“This is a good thing, a good program,” Robinson said. “It’s just great they even have stuff like this. What if they didn’t?”
The event, which took place Saturday afternoon at Greater Bethel AME Church in Charlotte, also provided information to reduce barriers to homelessness.
Homeless veterans had access to shop for gently used items.
It was the second year of the event at Greater Bethel AME Church.
“We would call out to sponsors and volunteers to see if they would like to provide donations for the veterans in the community who are in need of goods and clothing,” organizer Loleta Page said. “They provided the items.”
