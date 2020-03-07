Charlotte fitness center raises thousands for St. Jude’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital treats thousands of children with cancer each year.
The objective of the hospital is to treat the children free of charge so that parents can only focus on their child.
More than 100 Lifetime Fitness locations across the country conduct a St. Jude’s Ride for a Reason, which is geared toward raising money for the hospital.
On Golf Links Drive in Charlotte, Lifetime Fitness raised more than $30,000. It has a goal to raise more than $40,000 by the end of March.
The Charlotte Lifetime Fitness had more than 200 people who donated money and then jumped on the workout facility’s stationary bicycle.
“Events like this are paramount to the mission of St. Jude’s,” said Scott Miller, a volunteer with the local St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. “No parent ever receives a bill for treatment, medication, lodging, housing, travel, food while their child is being taken care of. Donors and contributors are the only way we can keep the mission of St. Jude’s alive and operating.”
Over the past two years, it has raised more than $60,000 for St. Jude’s.
“This is a really important event,” said LaRay Hampton, the general manager of the Charlotte Lifetime Fitness. “This is important for us to be able to support organizations like St. Jude’s who have such big missions. We want to support it and make sure as many children are helped as possible.”
