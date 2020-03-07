Amid COVID-19, Postmates launches new choices when delivering food to your door

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Amid public concerns over COVID-19, Postmates on Friday launched a feature on its app that lets customers choose how they want their food delivered.
The new feature includes a “non-contact” option, where the deliverer simply leaves the items at the door without waiting to talk with the person who answers, Postmates announced in an email to customers Friday night.
Numerous Charlotte area restaurants partner with Postmates to take customer orders to homes.
Customers can still choose to meet the Postmates person at the door or curbside.
Officials with the San Francisco-based company did not say in the announcement if public concerns over the coronavirus factored into their new Dropoff Options feature. The company did not immediately reply Saturday to a request for comment from The Charlotte Observer.
The email said only that “whether you’re feeling under the weather or are working from home in your pjs, new Dropoff Options are available now.”
Asked by TechCrunch.com about what role concerns over the coronavirus played in the new app feature, a Postmates spokesperson said only that “community health and safety is paramount at Postmates,” that the company was closely following developments with the virus but was operating “business as usual.”
