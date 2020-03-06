You can now have sex before marriage, swear in public and be a ‘habitual drunkard’ without breaking the law in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are some old laws on the books in Virginia that a person might consider odd or weird, depending on who you ask.
During the 2020 General Assembly session, the Democrat-controlled legislature reviewed some of these older laws, on top of more pressing matters.
Virginia is for lovers, but previously in the state, it was a Class 4 misdemeanor and carried a fine of up to $250 to have consensual sex before marriage.
Governor Ralph Northam signed the repeal of the fornication law, closing the legal loophole that could charge unmarried people with a crime for having consensual sex.
You won’t have to worry about letting the words your mom taught you to never say slip in public anymore.
Previously, profane swearing in public was classified as a Class 4 misdemeanor and carried a fine of up to $250.
Northam signed the bill removing the crime for swearing in public after it was passed by the General Assembly this year.
The “habitual drunkard” allowed people who were deemed such by the court to be arrested and jailed if the person had alcohol or was publically intoxicated.
The law was declared unconstitutional last year in a federal appeals court ruling.
The repeal reads, “repeals the provision allowing a court to enter an order of interdiction prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages to any person who has shown himself to be a habitual drunkard. The bill also repeals the provision that disqualifies habitual drunkards from being able to obtain a concealed handgun permit.”
