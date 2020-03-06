Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Advisory continue for NC mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties through early Saturday morning.
Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is likely into Saturday morning, making for slick spots on area roads and surfaces in the mountains.
Across the entire WBTV viewing area, gusty winds will continue with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible for the NC mountains, where a Wind Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning.
Pleasant weather develops for the weekend with sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s for Saturday and mid-60s for Sunday. Winds will be lighter for the weekend, yet a steady breeze of 5 to 15 mph is still possible.
Milder temperatures are on the way for next week with high temperatures generally in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday is expected to be dry, yet a few rain showers will be possible daily, from Tuesday into next weekend.
