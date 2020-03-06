Winter makes its (seemingly) weekly return to the NC Mountains

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - For weeks now, the mountains have enjoyed mild weather every week. That is, until Thursdays or Fridays.
The pattern has been strange, says plow truck driver Tim Turbyfill.
“You can have 70 degree weather one day and snow the next,” he said.
Since early February winter has been a regular late week visitor. Friday was no different. Temperatures dipped into the low 20s on Beech Mountain with snow and high winds adding a kick to it.
There were whiteout conditions at times. Still, local businesses say it’s a good thing. The winter tourist season will continue as long as there is snow on the slopes and cold enough to satisfy visitors.
Area ski slopes continued to make snow on Friday, even with the natural snow falling, an indicator of their positive outlook for the next couple of weeks. Snowfall ranged from just flurries to several inches, depending on elevation. More is expected overnight into Saturday.
So far main roads are in good shape, but officials are reminding drivers to be prepared for slick roads.
