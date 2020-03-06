Execution of Nathaniel Woods back on after temporary stay lifted by U.S. Supreme Court

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A temporary stay of execution for Nathaniel Woods has been lifted by the Supreme Court.
The stop to Woods’ execution was issued around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, but just before 8 p.m. the order was denied by the court. That means officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections can carry out the execution this evening.
Woods was convicted for the June 2004 murders of three Birmingham police officers. But a co-defendant, Kerry Spencer, says he is the one who fired the gun that claimed the officers' lives.
Both men were ultimately sentenced to death, but Spencer, the sole gunman, does not have an execution date set.
Woods was initially set to die by lethal injection Thursday night at 6:00.
