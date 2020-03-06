Speak with lawyer for free through program focused on justice gap

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A program designed to address the justice gap provides free access to an attorney for members of the public for 4All Statewide Service Day.
Callers can speak to a North Carolina licensed lawyer through the public service program North Carolina Bar Foundation. The one-day event started Friday, March 6 at 7 a.m. and lasts through 7 p.m.
CALL: 1-866-616-4255 to speak with a North Carolina licensed lawyer for free
This is the 13th year for the Annual 4All Statewide Service Day, whose name is a play on the Pledge of Allegiance, “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Attorneys are set up at seven call centers statewide in Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington.
Attorneys will provide legal information to help callers figure out the next step in accessing legal assistance about benefits, criminal & traffic, employment, family law/child issues, housing, corporations, consumer/bankruptcy, education, estate planning, foreclosure, personal injury and medical.
If a caller needs more significant legal assistance, they should contact the NC Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service where you can make a 30 minute appointment to speak with an attorney for a small fee. The Lawyer Referral Service may be reached at 1-800-662-7660.
“Funding for the 4ALL program and many other public service projects is provided through the NC Bar Foundation Endowment, which has awarded over $7 million in grants to legal services providers and law-related public service initiatives since its establishment in 1988,” the organization says.
Those unable to get through can call Legal Aid of North Carolina at 1-866-219-5262.
