Salisbury VA implements screening to prevent virus outbreak

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury VA Health Care System (HCS) is committed to protecting staff and patients and limiting the spread of the COVID-19 transmission by taking preemptive precautions.
Beginning Monday, March 9, all persons entering any Salisbury VA HCS property will be screened for the COVID-19 virus. Please allow extra time to ensure that you arrive at your appointment on time. Veterans and staff at the Salisbury VA Medical Center will enter and exit at the Hedrick entrance from Brenner Avenue.
Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
