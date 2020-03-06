Ryan Newman smiling after violent Daytona 500 crash: ‘It’s great to be alive.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - There was Ryan Newman, hurtling down the final stretch of the speedway about to win his second Daytona 500. And there he was, seconds later, flying through the air in a car that would come to a stop with the NASCAR world watching in horror of the fiery wreck.
There was Newman again, a few days later, smiling on our screens in hospital scrubs with his two daughters by his side. Next, he was leaving the hospital. Then, he was visiting his shop and hanging out with friends in the matter of weeks.
Now, 18 days after the horrific crash that left us questioning the No. 6 driver’s survival, Newman strided through the garages at Phoenix Raceway fielding reporters’ questions and talking about his desire to get back behind the wheel.
“I feel fine,” said Newman, leading a gaggle reporters, Coca Cola in hand. “Do I look okay?”
He joked with one reporter. “You’ve always been a good judge of my looks.”
Newman said he was at the track to support his No. 6 team, in which full-time Xfinity driver Ross Chastain has been filling in at the races Newman has missed due to a head injury.
Newman and his Roush Fenway Racing team have not disclosed details of the injury, but Newman said in a statement released two weeks ago that he was being treated and that doctors were pleased with his progress.
“I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones,” Newman said in the statement.
Newman has not held an official press conference since his crash, but one will likely be organized following his return to the track. So far, no timetable has been given.
“I’m just really here to support the 6 team,” Newman said about his visit to Phoenix. “Stay integrated with what I can do with the team. Have some fun. That’s really what it’s all about.”
“Obviously, I want Ross to do well,” Newman added. “But I’d rather be in Ross’ seat.”
As early as the race in Las Vegas (which was less than a week after the Daytona 500 crash), RFR President Steve Newmark also said that Newman was “chomping at the bit” to return.
“He has expressed unequivocally that this is where he wants to be and he wants to be back in a race car,” Newmark said.
When asked when that will be on Friday, Newman said he had no idea, but he was certain about one thing.
“It’s great to be alive,” Newman said. “After looking at my car, it’s a miracle.”
“Just…” He shrugged. “Lucky.”
