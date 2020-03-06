Rain gives way to sunshine and (yes) snow this weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another sloppy day is in the books, depending on where you live, expect either sunshine or snow to get underway on Friday. Just be careful early, low clouds and patchy dense fog will be likely.
As you might have guessed, the cold air and snow will race back into the mountains Friday with two to three inches of snow likely in the populated areas with three to five inches more likely closer to the peaks which, yet again, will set the stage for another great skiing weekend.
East of the mountains, sunshine will return and so will cooler air, with highs not getting out of the low 50s in many areas. The chill won’t hang around long but the sunshine will. And along with it, a rapid warming trend will get underway as soon as Sunday with high rocketing back through the 60s and then hovering around 70 next week.
Next chance of showers holds off until midweek next week.
Enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas.
