SWAT involved in standoff at home in Tega Cay

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence is outside of a home during a standoff situation in York County.
Officers say a man, who is wanted for crimes in another county, remains inside the home on Palmyra Drive in Tega Cay.
Officers are trying to talk the man out of the home without having to go inside.
Tega Cay police SWAT team, along with SLED and the York County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.
Police say they believe the man was wanted for crimes in Charleston County.
