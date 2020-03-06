NC mountain area schools close in anticipation of winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - School districts in the North Carolina mountain area have closed in anticipation of winter weather.
Watauga County Schools and Avery County Schools will both be closed for students Friday. Watauga County Schools will also be closed for staff, while Avery County Schools has issued an optional teacher workday. Watauga County Schools says the holiday/snow program will open at 7:30 a.m.
“Due to current forecasts calling for temperatures dropping below freezing and snowfall now occurring in numerous parts of the county, the Avery County School System will be CLOSED with an OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY on Friday, March 6, 2020,” Avery County Schools posted online. “Conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day today. Use extreme caution if you must travel.”
WBTV issued a First Alert for the North Carolina mountains Friday, with snow, wind and cold temperatures expected. The Boone area could see between an inch or two of snow, with higher accumulations expected at ski resports.
