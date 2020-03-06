Man charged with felony DUI in crash that killed 2 USC Union students

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A Spartanburg man was charged Thursday in a February crash that killed two University of South Carolina Union students and injured two others, according to the state Highway Patrol.
Trooper Joe Hovis said Yuriy Karpik, 23, of Spartanburg, is charged with two counts of felony DUI with death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and having an open container of beer or wine in a vehicle.
Karpik is being held at Spartanburg County Detention Center, Hovis said.
A bail hearing is set for at 11 a.m. Friday.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, on Woodley Road at SC-295, also known as Southport Road.
Mia Stokes, 18, of Charlotte, and Grace Revels, 20, of Lancaster, were killed in the crash, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.
Hovis said Karpik was driving a 2012 Toyota when he crossed the center line along Highway 295 and struck a 2012 Ford, heading in the opposite direction.
Karpik was injured and taken to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, Hovis said. Details about his injuries were not released.
Revels was a passenger in the Ford and was taken to the hospital, where she died, Clevenger said.
Stokes, who was a third passenger in the Ford, was ejected, Hovis said. She died at the scene, according to Clevenger.
Stokes' twin and another passenger were injured in the crash. There was no update on their conditions.
The young women were all on the university's softball team.
Hovis said all of the victims were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.