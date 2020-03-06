Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PUBLIC UTILITY SALE
Bids nixed, SC Senate, House differ on state utility future
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have rejected all bids to buy or manage state-owned utility Santee Cooper and the House and Senate appear to disagree on what to do next. The House Ways and Means Committee approved a bill Thursday with some ideas to reform Santee Cooper, but also to create a committee of three House members and three senators with expert help to continue to negotiate with NextEra Energy of Florida to sell the utility. An hour later, the Senate Finance Commission rejected the initial bids but created a subcommittee to come up with robust reforms to Santee Cooper. It was not told to reopen negotiations with NextEra.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
SC Senate passes huge education bill; promises more to come
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to a massive education overhaul bill. The vote came Thursday, but nearly all senators said it wasn't the end of the education debate in the state. The bill now heads to the House, which passed its own education bill. House leaders say they'll hold a several committee hearings on the bill, and they expect they won't agree with the Senate version and a conference committee will be needed. The next education issues lawmakers want to take up are likely to be more divisive — vouchers and the state's school funding formula that hasn't been significantly changed since 1977.
ELECTION 2020-BLACK VOTERS
Black voters power Joe Biden's Super Tuesday success
DETROIT (AP) — Black voters propelled Joe Biden to huge victories in the South on Super Tuesday, giving his campaign a momentous boost and cementing his front-runner status in the race. According to AP VoteCast surveys across eight Super Tuesday states, black voters strongly aligned behind Biden over other candidates. In Alabama, where African American voters made up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate, roughly 7 in 10 supported the former vice president. That support held across ages and gender. Activists say Biden's success is a reminder that the path to victory in the Democratic contest runs straight through their communities.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
After 8 weeks of debate, SC Senate OKs huge education bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After eight weeks of debate, the South Carolina Senate gave key approval to a bill to overhaul public education in South Carolina. The 80-plus page Senate bill was approved on a 41-4 vote Wednesday. It faces one final vote before heading to the House. The House has passed its own version and the two sides will need to work on the differences. A year ago, supporters suggested the bill would be a once-in-a-generation chance to change and improve pubic education. Over time, supporters now said the bill is more like tuning an engine then rebuilding it.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Sheriff: Dead and sick animals found at South Carolina home
LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Two people in South Carolina are accused of having 10 dead dogs and 26 malnourished animals on their property. News outlets report Steppes Starwolf and Stevie Starwolf have been charged with ill treatment of animals. The animals were found during a welfare check in Lancaster on Friday. The sheriff's office says 10 dog carcasses were found in a trash bag outside. Twenty-five huskies and a cat were inside. Authorities say all appeared to be malnourished and in ill health. The animals were taken to a shelter. Both suspects have been released after posting bond. It's unclear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.
GUNSHOT WOUND-CHILD
Police: Boy, 3, who shot himself in the head improving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 3-year-old boy found a loaded gun in his home and shot himself in the head. Columbia police say the boy is in critical condition after he was found Tuesday evening suffering from a gunshot. Police say the child had surgery on the wound and is showing signs of improvement. Investigators say the child found the loaded gun in a bedroom. Officers are investigating how the gun became unsecured. Police say the child's 22-year-old mother was in the home at the time of the shooting. She is assisting in the investigation.