Investigation being conducted into Town of Ranlo finances

RANLO, N.C. (WBTV) - Town of Ranlo officials requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation after an internal investigation found there were potential inconsistencies in the town’s finances.
Town of Ranlo Mayor Pro Tem Katie Cordell said the SBI is conducting interviews and that the town officials are fully cooperating.
Cordell said the investigation revolves around a long-time employee, but she didn’t name that employee in a media briefing Friday morning.
“My concern is the use of taxpayer money and misuse of taxpayer money,” Cordell said. “I don’t think citizens should be in the dark about finances.”
Cordell did say that the employee is no longer with the Town of Ranlo.
WBTV learned that the town manager, who is also the police chief, was asked to go on leave months ago.
The Town of Ranlo said in a press release that it is “updating its practices and providing for increased oversight to include more measures that will protect the town’s assets and give the town’s taxpayers a better sense of security about how their dollars are spent.”
Cordell said the town officials learned about the finance issue on February 26.
She wouldn’t go into further detail about the investigation.
“We want to get to the bottom of it and we want to make sure that everybody’s money in Ranlo is well-guarded,” Cordell said. “We are putting in more measures so that this won’t be repeated.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.